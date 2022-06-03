MSI has unveiled a couple of new gaming laptops

HQ

Ahead of the MSIology: Ahead of the Curve event on June 6, MSI has announced a couple of new gaming laptops, each powered by Intel's new series of processors, the 12th Gen HX series. Set to officially launch later this June, we're told to expect more information about both at the upcoming event on Monday, but you can check out a brief overview of the two laptops here.

GT77 Titan

This gaming laptop comes with a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and also sports a 250W power delivery system to ensure that the components can deliver on high quality and performance. We're also told that this system features four fans, seven heat-pipes and a thermal pad to keep the laptop running cool and without any issues.

Otherwise, the GT77 Titan sports four memory slots, four M.2 slots that can support up to 128GB of memory, has a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX ultra low switches, an RGB light-bar, and has been designed to carry all of this within a 23mm chassis.

Raider GE67 HX

Secondly, we have the Raider GE67 HX gaming laptop, which is quite an impressive device in and of itself. This is because alongside the same CPU and GPU as the GT77 Titan, this device also offers up the world's first QHD 240Hz OLED screen, which has a 0.2ms response time and a super-high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The Raider GE67 HX, like the GT77 Titan, also boasts a mechanical keyboard fit with Cherry MX switches and an RGB bar for some extra flair.

As mentioned above, you can expect to hear more about both of these devices at the MSIology: Ahead of the Curve event, which is planned for June 6 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.