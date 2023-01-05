MSI has unveiled a collection of RTX 40 Series laptops

HQ

As part of its appearance at CES 2023, MSI has announced a huge range of new laptops, all of which will feature RTX 40 Series GPUs and 13th Gen Intel HX Series CPUs. Spanning across a large proportion of MSI's different laptop types, the collection of devices are designed to be significantly more powerful than those that came before them.

Specifically, in the gaming space, the Titan GT, Raider GE, and Vector GP series have all been updated with this latest hardware, and to do so, each will use a new thermal design that will assure the promised performance is delivered. For the Titan GT and the Raider GE, both devices will feature Intel i9-13980HX processors and GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, and can use MSI's OverBoost Ultra technology to power the world's first 4K/144Hz mini LED display the Titan offers and the QHD+/240Hz display of the Raider.

The Stealth range is being expanded and will now be offered at four different sizes, 14", 15", 16", and 17", with the 14 and 16 variant now featuring a new lightweight magnesium-alloy body and even a vapor chamber thermal design to keep the systems cool. The 15 edition on the other hand will feature an OLED display that clocks at up to 240Hz and has a response time of 0.2 ms.

To continue its gaming efforts, MSI is starting an all-new series of laptops, called the Cyborg. This will have a translucent chassis design so you can see its working parts inside, and at the moment there will only be the 15" variant.

Otherwise, the Katana, Sword, and Pulse variants are all being updated to feature the latest GPUs and CPUs.

For those who are looking for something less gaming related, the Creator Z series and the Prestige series are being updated to modern hardware, with the Creator Z series even getting the vapor chamber treatment and support for the MSI Pen 2. The Prestige series on the other hand is welcoming a new addition: the 13" Prestige 13 Evo, which weighs only 990g and is now the lightest laptop in MSI's entire range.

The Modern series is also being updated with new colour options should people be looking for a fresh edition of this variant.