MSI announces a new ultra-thin 15 inch gaming laptop

While some gaming laptops aim to be semi-portable desktop replacements, the majority of manufacturers are trying to create capable machines that can easily be carried around. At their CES 2021 keynote, MSI announced a new effort to own this portion of the market with the Stealth 15M.

The Stealth 15M is officially the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop, coming in at just 16 millimetres, and weighing only 1.7 kilograms.

Despite the thinness and lack of weight, the 15M packs 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU's, as well as RTX 3060 graphics. Additionally, the new Cooler Boost 5 technology is set to keep things breezy, by combining cooling for both the CPU and GPU with two fans and up to six heat pipes.

Finally, features like USB-C Thunderbolt 4, WIFI6 AX201, and a 144Hz IPS FHD display are also present, alongside an estimated nine hours of battery life.

You can see some images of it below both in Carbon Grey and in White.