MSI 2026: All 11 teams are confirmed and the opening fixtures are locked in

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In a couple of weeks, the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational tournament will be taking place, with the action happening in Daejeon, South Korea. Now that all of the respective regional events have taken place, we know the confirmed 11 teams who are attending the tournament and likewise some of the opening fixtures.

For one, there will be a Play-In Stage to begin with where four of the qualified teams will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket where one final main event slot is on the line. To this end, T1, Team Liquid, Karmine Corp, and Deep Cross Gaming will all partake, with the opening matches seeded as follows.



T1 vs. Team Liquid



Karmine Corp vs. Deep Cross Gaming



The Play-In phase will happen between June 28 and July 1 and whoever wins will join the other qualified seven teams in the main event that runs between July 3 and July 12. The main event will also be a double-elimination bracket, and the following teams are all confirmed, with exact first-round fixtures to be determined later.



Bilibili Gaming



Top Esports



Hanwha Life



Lyon



Furia



G2 Esports



Secret Whales



Who do you think will win MSI 2026?