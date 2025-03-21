MSI 2025 will be held at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver

HQ

We have known for a while that Riot Games intends to take competitive League of Legends to Canada this year for the Mid-Season Invitational tournament. But, what has not been made clear to the public is the host venue for that tournament, or at least it hadn't...

Riot has now affirmed that MSI 2025 will be hosted at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum, all between June 27 and July 12. The arena, originally built for the 2010 Olympic Games speed skating and figure skating action, was also the host venue for the 2017 League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals, and now it will be upgraded to take on one of three international events in the 2025 season.

We're told that tickets for the events will go on sale from next week on March 26, before a second round of ticketing happens in late May.

Will you be checking out MSI 2025 in-person?