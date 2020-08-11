MS shelves Xbox 20/20 phrasing and promise of monthly shows

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has been fuelling next-gen excitement for some time, and a big part of the company's push for the Xbox Series X, which is set to land later this year alongside Halo Infinite, was Xbox 20/20. This was a proposed monthly update on all things Xbox, however, the company recently adjusted its stance and, in doing so, decided to shelve the Xbox 20/20 format.

"After reassessing our programming for the rest of the year, we've decided to stop using the 'Xbox 20/20' phrasing as it implied that we would be releasing information in one way only, through a dedicated monthly show," an updated post explains over on Xbox Wire.

"We've got so much more to share with news about Xbox Series X, new games like Halo: Infinite, and cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass. We're going to share that news in a variety of ways. It may sometimes be a dedicated show, YouTube videos, partnering with others, or sharing the latest via Xbox Wire. We want to stay flexible with how we connect with you."

Given the relative proximity to the planned launch of the Xbox Series X, and considering how the Xbox Series S was recently revealed after a retailer accidentally sold one of the new Series controllers to a customer, we're expecting Microsoft to have some announcements to make sooner rather than later. Stay tuned.