MS rumoured to sell the XSX controller pre-console launch

We already know Microsoft has a new controller planned for Xbox Series X, which looks similar to the latest Xbox One iteration but is completely rebuilt from the ground up with several new features. It is also backwards compatible, which means you will be able to use it with your Xbox One (as well as with Bluetooth compatible units).

So why not start selling the new controller right away to start building the new ecosystem? Well, it seems that might actually be something Microsoft is working on. This is what the Windows Central editor Jez Corden has to say about it:

"We've seen some evidence Microsoft may begin shipping the new controllers before the console comes out."

We could absolutely see Microsoft trying to get the new controller in users hands ahead of the Xbox Series X release, that way it might be a bigger chance of customers staying in the Xbox eco-system. What do you think about such a strategy?