MS releases new parental controls app for Xbox

If you're a parent then you'll know just hard it can be to keep track of all the things that your little ones are getting up to, especially when you're back is turned or they're out of sight. There are already ways for parents to keep an eye on what their kids are playing on Xbox One, with weekly updates and age restrictions, but now Microsoft has gone one better by releasing a new app with more detailed parental controls.

Similar to a service already offered by Nintendo, Microsoft has just released apps on iOS and Android that gives parents significantly more control over what their children are up to online. All the details can be found here, but using the app you'll be able to set time limits are restrict certain games, as well as monitor privacy and incoming requests.

The app is currently in beta (so on iOS you'll need to have Testflight installed), meaning it's not content complete and there could still be bugs, but you can download it on both platforms now.