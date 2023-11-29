Ms. Marvel will be the central figure of the Marvel Zombies series

HQ

Iman Vellani, star of the Ms. Marvel series and The Marvels, is set to be involved in the upcoming spin-off animated series Marvel Zombies. Expanding on the What If? series one episode where all of our favourite heroes turned into zombies, the series will continue that storyline, introducing us to new heroes trying to survive in the apocalypse.

Speaking with The Direct, Vellani confirmed her role in the series, saying that Ms. Marvel will be a very central figure. "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

"And I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices," she continued. "And I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

There isn't a specific date yet for Marvel Zombies, but it could come out sometime in 2024. It's also expected that other new heroes such as Kate Bishop are set to join the cast of the animated show.