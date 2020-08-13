MS considered splitting Halo Infinite up ahead of delay

You're watching Advertisements

The delay to Halo Infinite has blown a huge hole in Microsoft's launch plans for the Xbox Series X later this year, with Master Chief's next-gen adventure slipping into 2021 after a lukewarm reception from the community after its recent unveiling. However, it seems as though the delay was the platform holder's last resort and a fairly drastic alternative was briefly considered.

It turns out that for a short time before the delay was confirmed, there were behind-the-scenes conversations about whether or not they could split the game up into different parts, so some portion of Infinite could have made it out in time for the launch of Xbox Series X later this year.

"It is disappointing to people. It's disappointing to us. We were looking forward to the alignment of Halo Infinite and the Xbox Series X," Xbox chief Phil Spencer said on Animal Talking when revealing the back-up plan that never came to be. "It just didn't feel, to all of us, like the Halo release that we would want."

Spencer then added: "I'll apologise to the fans because I never like to set up expectations and then not hit them, but I also believe we're making the right decision, in the long run, for both Xbox and Halo and our customers."

Naturally, the delay is linked to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's admirable that MS has pushed the launch back rather than squeezing the team at 343 Industries. Of course, it's disappointing that the game is going to be late, but we'd rather play a finished game that wasn't made under the intense pressure that would have been required were they to keep to the original deadline.

If you want to know more about Halo Infinite, our first preview can be found right here.