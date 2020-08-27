MS confirms Xbox Gold games for September

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has this evening confirmed the games that people will get via their Gold subscriptions, and it's Ubisoft's Tom Clancy-themed open-world shooter, The Division, with players able to download the game between September 1-30 on Xbox One.

There are more games, however, and The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 will be available from September 16 to October 15 on Xbox One, and de Blob 2 can be claimed from September 1-15 on both Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Finally, Armed and Dangerous will be there for Xbox Gold subscribers to grab from September 16-30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Are you going to grab any of this month's games?