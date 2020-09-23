English
MS confirms more Xbox consoles available before November 10

After pre-orders proved popular, the Xbox team has confirmed that more consoles will be made available to retailers before launch.

Yesterday was the day that Microsoft opened pre-orders for the Xbox Series S/X and, at least here in the UK, there was plenty of demand for the next-gen consoles and, subsequently, many retailers have now committed their allocations.

The Xbox team acknowledged as much over on Twitter, although it was also stated that we can expect more consoles to be made available to retailers in the run-up to launch on November 10:

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement.

If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10.

Perhaps the popularity of the next-gen Xbox was boosted by the recent announcement that Microsoft is buying Bethesda. More on that here.

