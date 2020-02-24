MS confirms 12 teraflops of horsepower for Xbox Series X

There have been plenty of rumours circulating with regards to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, with some claiming that the former will be more powerful and some saying that the latter is stronger of the two. We still don't have the answers, however, a number that has frequently been tossed around for Xbox Series X will offer 12 teraflops of computing power - which has now been confirmed by Microsoft over on Xbox Wire:

"Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance - twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One."

There are also additional technical details from Microsoft shared in the blog, like information about their Variable Rate Shading that saves GPU power and "results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality," as well as more on "hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing which means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real time," a first for console according to Spencer.

The computing power of PlayStation 5 has been rumored to be somewhere between 10 (source: Digital Foundry) and 14 teraflops (insiders on social media), but none of this is confirmed.