MrBeast takes over the pyramids

In what could be his most ambitious project to date, YouTube sensation MrBeast has secured exclusive access to the iconic pyramids of Egypt for an astonishing 100 hours. The social media star, known for his larger-than-life stunts, revealed the news during a recent interview on the Beyond the Records Podcast with Noah Lyles.

MrBeast shared that he and his crew will have full, private access to all three of the pyramids, where they plan to explore hidden chambers, secret corridors, and ancient tombs that have never been seen by the public. The team will even spend the night inside the pyramids, experiencing the wonders of the ancient world in a way that's never been done before.

The YouTuber, who has worked with the Egyptian government to gain permission for this venture, emphasized that his goal is to show viewers a side of the pyramids that's typically off-limits. With the help of a tour guide, MrBeast plans to uncover parts of the pyramids that remain a mystery to most.

This unprecedented access is sure to make for an unforgettable video. While MrBeast has tackled numerous challenges and explorations in the past, this project takes it to another level. The public has never had such an intimate look at the wonders of the ancient world, and MrBeast's video promises to shed light on some of the most well-preserved secrets of Egyptian history.

As the filming process continues, one question remains: If you were given the chance, would you be brave enough to sleep inside the pyramids and explore their hidden depths?

