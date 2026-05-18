MrBeast shuts down claim his viewership is "down 50"

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Recently, a claim started circulating that due to YouTube changing how its algorithm functions, MrBeast's viewership has taken a massive hit, dropping around 50%. The immensely popular creator, still topping the charts as YouTube's most subscribed channel, is said to be a casualty of these changes, with new videos bringing in a fraction of the views that his previous videos managed to offer.

Speaking about this claim, MrBeast has now taken to X to refute this information and note that his channel and videos are performing fine, and that simply the data is being misconstrued to depict a false narrative.

"I keep seeing this "down 50%" number and I'm not sure who did the math. The videos with hundreds of millions of views are years old. Our videos are evergreen, they usually get 5 to 10M views a month for years. Hence why newer videos have less views."

Do you agree with MrBeast's analysis of the situation or do you think there's evidence that his content is starting to perform worse?