MrBeast launches new theme park in Saudi Arabia: Beast Land

MrBeast, the world's most popular YouTuber, has opened his first theme park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Named Beast Land, the park is inspired by his endurance challenge videos, where participants compete in elaborate games to win cash prizes. The launch coincides with MrBeast reaching 100 billion views on YouTube.

The park combines rollercoaster attractions with American Gladiator-style challenges, such as games where the last player to react to a glowing button falls into cushioned traps. Basically, the experience allows to step into MrBeast's videos in real life.

Saudi Arabia's entertainment expansion

Beast Land is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying the economy and developing cultural and entertainment offerings. Over the past decade, Riyadh has hosted a growing number of events, from sports competitions to concerts.

MrBeast notes that 70% of his audience lives outside the United States, making Saudi Arabia a strategic location due to accessible studio space and the kingdom's openness to international talent. If you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below.

