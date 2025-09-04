LIVE
      MrBeast is reportedly looking to start his own mobile phone network

      The YouTuber continues to look into ways to expand his portfolio.

      HQ

      MrBeast has long been more than just a YouTuber. The influencer has expanded his reach into all manner of different areas, be it food and beverages, competition shows, animated series, and in the future, perhaps even as a mobile phone service provider.

      According to Business Insider, MrBeast has plans to launch a mobile phone service and virtual network operator, akin to what Ryan Reynolds did recently with Mint Mobile, a venture he sold for over $1 billion.

      This report comes as Business Insider claims to have seen a leaked investor deck earlier this year, which states that MrBeast won't build the telecom company from scratch, but will rather partner with giants like T-Mobile or Verizon to offer a MrBeast-branded service. And perhaps as soon as 2026 too.

      It's unclear how this will work, but we should probably expect a themed service that targets MrBeast's fans, ideally turning some of the 400 million YouTube subscribers into paying mobile customers.

