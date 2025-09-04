MrBeast is reportedly looking to start his own mobile phone network

HQ

MrBeast has long been more than just a YouTuber. The influencer has expanded his reach into all manner of different areas, be it food and beverages, competition shows, animated series, and in the future, perhaps even as a mobile phone service provider.

According to Business Insider, MrBeast has plans to launch a mobile phone service and virtual network operator, akin to what Ryan Reynolds did recently with Mint Mobile, a venture he sold for over $1 billion.

This report comes as Business Insider claims to have seen a leaked investor deck earlier this year, which states that MrBeast won't build the telecom company from scratch, but will rather partner with giants like T-Mobile or Verizon to offer a MrBeast-branded service. And perhaps as soon as 2026 too.

It's unclear how this will work, but we should probably expect a themed service that targets MrBeast's fans, ideally turning some of the 400 million YouTube subscribers into paying mobile customers.

This is an ad: