MrBeast is now YouTube's most subscribed person

For the longest time, PewDiePie was known as YouTube's most subscribed person on the platform, but over the past few years, a new individual has been rapidly gaining traction on the site, and now today, that individual has overtaken the Swedish titan to be the most subscribed person on YouTube.

That very individual is MrBeast, the content creator known for his wacky stunts and videos. As of writing, MrBeast has 112 million subscribers on the platform, which puts him ahead of PewDiePie who accounts for 111 million total subscribers.

MrBeast is still an absolutely huge figure on the platform, with videos that draw in tens of millions of views each, meaning we can assume that this impressive total figure will continue to grow and grow in the future. As for whether MrBeast can overtake the non-individual channels of T-Series, Cocomelon, or SET India remains to be seen, as he will need to gain another 35 million subscribers to catch up with second and third on the all-time list, and will need to double his current figure before catching up with the behemoth that is T-Series.