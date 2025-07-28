MrBeast is launching an animated series in October

Whether you like him or not, you can't deny MrBeast is a content creation machine. The YouTube personality has become an indomitable presence online, and this will only be increasing in the near future as he has now unveiled an animated series, which will soon be premiering.

Known as MrBeast Lab, the show revolves around the influencer as he attempts to fight back against a bunch of shadow creatures attacking the Earth. This includes developing a facility filled with 100 layers of mad science, which he is dragged down into when said shadow creatures infiltrate his facility, leaving his MrBeast creation the task of chasing after him and rescuing him.

The full synopsis for the show that your little brother or nephews won't stop talking about later this year explains in further detail the following:

"When Jimmy and his MrBeast crew discovered weird shadow monsters attacking Earth, he did what any YouTuber would - built a high-tech science lab underneath his studio. But 100 levels of insane experiments and creating all kinds of weird beasts to battle the shadowy invaders, unfortunately didn't prevent him getting kidnapped! Jimmy is now trapped in his own high tech lair...

"Many battles await Panthar and Banana on their quest to save Jimmy, and... hopefully, the world!"

As for when MrBeast Lab will premiere, the exact date isn't mentioned, but we do know that it'll be October and seemingly just on the Beast Animations YouTube channel. Although granted no firm home has been mentioned yet meaning it may yet join Beast Games on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer for the show below.