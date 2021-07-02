Mr. X Nightmare is coming to Streets of Rage 4 on July 15

Developer Dotemu has confirmed that the latest DLC content 'Mr. X Nightmare' will arrive in their action game Streets of Rage 4 on July 15. The price of this DLC is set at $7.99, and soon will be available for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and on Xbox Game Pass. As mentioned in our previous report, 3 new fighters: Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder and Shiva will join the fight via this upcoming expansion.

Other than that, a free update is coming along with 'Mr. X Nightmare', including:



New Difficulty level: Mania+



Training mode with tutorials



New colour palettes per character



Balancing (of course)



If you are interested in the game but haven't tried it yet, now it's the best timing, since the main game Streets of Rage 4 is currently 40% off on Steam.

Last but not least, we were also told that a new physical edition (PS4 & Switch) for the game will launch on September 28, pre-order is open now.

It seems that we have a lot of SOR4 content to look forward to.