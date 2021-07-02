English
Streets of Rage 4

Mr. X Nightmare is coming to Streets of Rage 4 on July 15

The update is bringing a few added extras.

Developer Dotemu has confirmed that the latest DLC content 'Mr. X Nightmare' will arrive in their action game Streets of Rage 4 on July 15. The price of this DLC is set at $7.99, and soon will be available for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and on Xbox Game Pass. As mentioned in our previous report, 3 new fighters: Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder and Shiva will join the fight via this upcoming expansion.

Other than that, a free update is coming along with 'Mr. X Nightmare', including:


  • New Difficulty level: Mania+

  • Training mode with tutorials

  • New colour palettes per character

  • Balancing (of course)

If you are interested in the game but haven't tried it yet, now it's the best timing, since the main game Streets of Rage 4 is currently 40% off on Steam.

Last but not least, we were also told that a new physical edition (PS4 & Switch) for the game will launch on September 28, pre-order is open now.

It seems that we have a lot of SOR4 content to look forward to.

