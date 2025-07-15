Mr. Terrific star Edi Gathegi says he "want to be involved in DCU in a major way"

HQ

David Corenswet was phenomenal as Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan delivered a very convincing Lois Lane, with many praising the chemistry between their respective characters.

But... Superman also features several other superheroes, some of whom really managed to steal the spotlight. We have Nathan Fillion in the role of a perfectly interpreted Guy Gardner, but also Edi Gathegi as a spot-on Mr. Terrific, one of the smartest individuals in the DCU.

Fortunately, it's already certain that we'll be seeing more of both. Guy Gardner will show up in the upcoming series Lanterns, and in an interview with Variety, Gathegi confirms that he will be appearing again, although he doesn't know when, as James Gunn has said that no projects will be started until they have a really solid script:

"I know that I have a multi-project deal, but the specifics of that are unknown to me. What James is driving home is the idea that they're never going to rush into production with scripts that aren't ready, so even whatever they do have planned for my characters is irrelevant until the draft comes in and it's shootable. So I don't count my chickens before they hatch."

He previously played Darwin in X-Men: First Class for Marvel, something that never progressed beyond that. Now he seems all the more eager to really commit to DCU, which he would like to become a significant part of:

"I want to be involved in this universe in a major way, and whether or not that comes to fruition is just a matter of time and faith and other people's hard work."

We're definitely keeping our fingers crossed for more Mr. Terrific in the DCU going forward, and it would be fun to see his wry and calculating style alongside characters like Lobo, Peacemaker, or Supergirl.