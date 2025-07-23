English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Superman

Mr. Terrific might get his own spin-off after the character's praised performance in Superman

Most people, including DC themselves, seems to agree that Edi Gathegi was amazing as Mr. Terrific in Superman.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Superman continues to perform strongly at the box office and is well on its way to becoming a huge success for DC and Warner. But it's not just David "Clark Kent" Corenswet and Rachel "Lois Lane" Brosnahan who have been praised for their performances in the film; Nathan "Guy Gardner" Fillion and Edi "Mr. Terrific" Gathegi have also become big favorites.

And the latter may get his own series or film in due course. Via Threads, Culture Crave reports that DC registered the Mr. Terrific trademark just days after the Superman premiere. We already know that Gathegi says he has signed a "multi-project deal", and it seems increasingly likely that more projects will be in the pipeline.

Mr. Terrific is interesting in that he has no actual superpowers. Instead, he is a hyper-intelligent technological expert with vast knowledge of combat and is equipped with advanced equipment and strategy. And anyone who has seen Superman knows that this is more than enough.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that we'll see more of him in the DCU in the future, and it certainly looks promising.

Related texts

0
SupermanScore

Superman
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

James Gunn is aiming for a more optimistic Superman after the dark Zack Snyder era, and we find out whether that's enough to kick off the DC Universe.



Loading next content