Mr. Records will also be launching on Nintendo Switch 2

When developer Glee-Cheese first showed off its quirky indie project, Mr. Records, at the Day of the Devs showcase towards the start of the summer, it was revealed the game would be coming to PC first and foremost, with no promised console platforms on the horizon. This has now changed.

As part of the Future Games Show for Gamescom, it has been revealed Mr. Records will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, meaning the musical indie platformer will be a Switch 2 console exclusive, at least as of the time of writing.

This news also comes as a fresh trailer for the game has arrived to shine a brighter light on the varied gameplay in store for the title, which combines rhythm adventuring and life-sim-like shop-keeping mechanics into a cohesive whole.

What we still don't yet know is exactly when Mr. Records will actually debut on PC and Nintendo Switch 2, as the game is currently still regarded as "coming soon".