Mr. Records to combine musical adventuring, shop management, and cosy living

If you recently spent some time running a records store in Patattie Games' Wax Heads and have been looking for something to build on that experience, the reveal from developer Neil Broadhead at the Day of the Devs showcase might just hold your attention.

Known as Mr. Records, this is an unusual game that combines platforming and adventuring through levels designed to reflect a music track, all with shop management and sales gameplay, plus cosy and relaxing living moments too.

Essentially, the premise of the game is to step into the role of George, an elderly gentleman who has the ability to transcend through music, stepping into tracks and experiencing music through emotions and memory. This leads to platforming levels that make up around 50% of the wider gameplay, which are designed to be replayable and reflect a "wide variety" of musical themes.

Adding to this is around 35% of the game being dedicated to running George's record shop and engaging in "fun sales gameplay" and "character-releated riddles", and then capping things off with 15% of the wider whole attributed to chilling out in George's bedroom, where he can relax and manage his life and have light telephone discussions.

Needless to say, it looks to be a real treat and you will be able to experience Mr. Records for yourself soon, as the game will launch on PC sometime in the first quarter of 2027. You can see some images of the game below.