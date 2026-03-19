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Forget the title for a second. Forget Putin. Forget the world news. Imagine instead a small man in a small town, standing in front of small children, holding a small camera. That's what this documentary is about. Or, as David Borenstein said just two days ago when accepting the Oscar: "We all face a moral choice. But luckily, even a nobody is more powerful than you think."

The nobody in question is Pavel Talankin, nicknamed Pasha. He is (or was) the event coordinator and school videographer at Karabash Primary School No 1. Karabash is a small town in the Ural Mountains, known (if known at all) for being one of the most polluted cities in the world. Pasha was not a journalist. He was simply a man who filmed children and referred to his small office as a "pillar of democracy." But then February 2022 came. And everything changed.

After being reluctantly drawn into Putin's propaganda machine, Pasha starts documenting how ordinary Russians are indoctrinated with pro-war messages and recruited for the war. The Russian Education Ministry began issuing directives (songs, poems, patriotic rituals) all of which Pasha was required to film and upload to a state database, so that Moscow could verify that decrees about patriotic lessons were being obeyed throughout the vast expanse of Russia. But somewhere between filming children waving flags and watching members of the Wagner paramilitary group give guest lessons in his school's classroom, something in him shifted. He kept filming. But now he filmed for us.

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Pavel Talankin and his camera

What co-director David Borenstein (a Copenhagen-based American filmmaker who found Pasha through a casting call on the Russian internet) has assembled from this raw, secretly gathered footage, is what won him the Oscar this week.

Because the genius of Mr. Nobody Against Putin is precisely in what it refuses to be. It is not a war film. There are no frontlines, no bombed cities, no footage of destruction. The horror here is bureaucratic. It is mundane. It is a lesson plan. It is a song. The film illustrates the transformation of Russian society from authoritarian to totalitarian, and it does so through classrooms, not battlefields. Through children's faces. Through the way a teacher smiles when she knows a camera is watching and cannot stop smiling even when she no longer wants to.

Pavel Talankin and the children

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The town of Karabash works as a strange, almost poetic backdrop. Pasha admits, almost affectionately, that he loves the place. And you believe him. Because that is exactly the contradiction the film sits inside, loving a country you are simultaneously watching devour itself. Talankin secretly preserved the footage he filmed at school before leaving Russia in 2024. He is now based in the Czech Republic. The most dangerous moment, he said backstage at the Oscars, was crossing the border with the hard drives.

And yet, for all the political weight the film carries, Borenstein is wise enough to never let it become a purely political film. The camera stays close. It stays in the hallway, in the gymnasium, in the little office Pasha called his "pillar of democracy." And in doing so, it achieves something that years of news coverage have largely failed to do: it makes Russia feel like a place where people live. Where a man can love filming and hate what is being done in his name. Where the distance between complicity and resistance is not a border crossing, but a decision made quietly, alone, in a room full of children.

Karabash Primary School No 1

By the time the credits roll over that final, almost unbearably simple image (his room, empty, as he is forced to leave his country) you understand that what you've been watching is not just a story about Putin. Not even, really, a story about Russia. It's a story about what a person does when the institution they serve becomes something they can no longer serve. A story about the strange, stubborn, slightly absurd power of a man with a camera who just kept pointing it at the truth. Ultimately, a story about a Mr. Nobody. A story about (for better or for worse) all of us.