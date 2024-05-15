Mr. & Mrs. Smith will return for a second season

HQ

Prime Video has revealed that another of its recent and popular projects will be back for a second outing in the future. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith show will be returning for a second season, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine back in the lead roles, and Francesca Sloane once again helming the project as showrunner.

Speaking about the renewal, head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, stated, "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

There's no word on the Season 2 release date or window, or any additional plot details, but no doubt we'll know more in the coming months.