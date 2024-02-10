Mr. Krabs is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 next week

HQ

The insanely greedy Mr. Krabs will join the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 on 15th February as its first DLC character.

The Krusty Krab owner is the first character to arrive as part of the game's first season pass. Rocksteady (from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Zuko and Iroh (from Avatar: The Last Airbender) will also be joining the line-up at a later unconfirmed date.

Mr.Krabs joins SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and Mecha-Plankton as the fourth SpongeBob character within Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Alongside the character's release, the game is also being updated to version 1.5, which adds controller updates, general fixes, and more. You can read more about update 1.5 here.