Mr Driller DrillLand

Mr Driller DrillLand demo now available

You try before you buy the next game in the Mr Driller series, which is out now on Nintendo Switch.

Mr. Driller started off as an arcade game back in 1999, but since then the popular puzzle series has got more than ten sequels and spinoffs - and today marks the release of yet another as Mr Driller DrillLand is now available on Switch and PC.

If you feel like trying it out to see if it's a worthy summer past-time, there's also a demo available for Switch. It has all six available characters and lets you play standard World Drill Tour for the first 500 metres.

Hurry up and download the demo, and check out the launch trailer attached above.

Mr Driller DrillLand

