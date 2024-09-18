Mr Beast sued by Amazon show contestants

HQ

YouTube influencer and content creator Mr Beast has been sued by contestants for his reality show at Amazon, Beast Games. The series had a massive grand prize, but some of its contestants have reported horrible conditions while being on set, with allegations of chronic mistreatment, failure to pay minimum wage, and failure to prevent sexual harassment.

"Several contestants ending up hospitalized, while others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions," reads the court document (via Variety.)

One of the female contestants, who has remained anonymous, wrote the following: "I wanted to join because I was a fan of MrBeast and his videos made me smile during the COVID-19 pandemic. I expected to be challenged, but I didn't think I would be treated like nothing — less than nothing. And as one of the women, I can say it absolutely felt like a hostile environment for us. We honestly could not have been respected less — as people, much less employees — if they tried."

At the time of writing, Mr Beast and representatives from Amazon MGM have not yet responded to the lawsuit, but we'll have to see what the future of Beast Games looks like if production is as hellish as it has been made out to be.

