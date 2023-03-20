Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Battlefield 2042

Mr. Battlefield has founded a new studio

The franchise veteran is leaving to work on TTK Games.

HQ

Lars Gustavsson, AKA Mr. Battlefield, has founded a new studio known as TTK Games in Stockholm, Sweden, leaving former Call of Duty boss Byron Beede and Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella in charge of Battlefield.

Insider Gaming reports that the company was first formed in April 2022 and received its registration in November 2022. Gustavsson announced his departure in September of last year but didn't inform of what his next steps were.

We're not sure what TTK Games will be working on next, but considering Gustavsson is a veteran of the shooter genre, we can imagine it'll be something within that broad gaming space.

Battlefield 2042

