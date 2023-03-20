HQ

Lars Gustavsson, AKA Mr. Battlefield, has founded a new studio known as TTK Games in Stockholm, Sweden, leaving former Call of Duty boss Byron Beede and Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella in charge of Battlefield.

Insider Gaming reports that the company was first formed in April 2022 and received its registration in November 2022. Gustavsson announced his departure in September of last year but didn't inform of what his next steps were.

We're not sure what TTK Games will be working on next, but considering Gustavsson is a veteran of the shooter genre, we can imagine it'll be something within that broad gaming space.