Moza Racing has entered a partnership with MotoGP

Moza Racing turned heads during yesterdays Gamescom Day One-showing when they unveiled their brand new flagship direct drive racing wheel, the R25 Ultra wich will come with a brand new kind of servo-motor and way more consistant torque than all other wheel bases Moza Racing has released so far. Besides that they also spoke a little about an newly signed partnership with MotoGP wich of course will lead to motorcykle simracing-eqipment. How this will work, how the products will look, when they will be released or at what price, was not communicated but the partnership alone should turn out to be very interesting for MotoGP-fans and simracing-maniacs. Moza also announced partnering up with Mercedes AMG and that teaser showed a picture with some of the colors from the Petronas Formula One-team. All steam ahead for Moza, as it seems.