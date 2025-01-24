Moza Racing FSR2

There's nothing strange about this, which means I'll try to be relatively brief. The FSR was for a long time Moza Racing's flagship model but after they pushed out both the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 and the Vision GT steering wheel, their brilliant Formula steering wheel was a bit overshadowed. Now they've put that right by releasing a new version of the FSR that we've been talking about for the past week.

This is the best Formula wheel we've tested here at Gamereactor. Ever.

The FSR2 is constructed from aluminium and the front is covered in carbon fibre. It measures 28 centimetres wide, weighs 1.8 kilos, and comes with Moza Racing's very high quality quick release system, which I still consider to be the best in the sim-racing world after Fanatec's Krontec coupling. On the front there are ten backlit push buttons, five rotatable buttons, two joysticks for menu navigation, and six paddles mounted on the back, all of which are made of carbon fibre and house Hall sensors. Two of them I really have no idea what to do with, but the other four act as gear paddles and the clutch, if you choose to drive an F1 car.

The choice of materials is brilliant, the design phenomenal, and the functionality very good too.

In the centre we find a 4.3" LCD screen with touch functionality and it's surrounded by ten lights for speed indication, and six side-mounted lights (three on each side of the screen) for yellow/blue/red flag indications. The grips are covered in perforated leather and the display graphics can be customised via Moza's own Pit House software. It's all very impressive and sounds brilliant on paper, but what's it like to drive?

It's brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.

I'd say it's Moza's best steering wheel to date, and the best Formula model I've had the pleasure of testing. To begin with, the designers at Moza have really got the size, layout, and positioning of functions, controls, and buttons, and the ergonomics of the grips spot on. The positioning of the gear paddles is perfect and the positioning of the screen is perfect too, with

it high up so that the steering wheel doesn't become bottom heavy, like Fanatec's Bentley GT3 steering wheel or especially Asetek's expensive Invicta steering wheel (which I don't like). The screen (if a steering wheel is equipped with one) must sit right at the top, in my opinion. Anything else is pointless as the wheel feels like it is too far down in relation to how you hold it and where you as a driver look when driving, something that Moza (like, for example, GSI) has succeeded well with here.

It's nice that Moza chose to work with perforated leather instead of Alcantara.

I like the buttons, I like the image quality of the screen, I like the paddles and how distinctly fast and quality they feel, and I like the grip, weight, and width. The quick release is brilliant and the build quality masterful. The only thing I don't really like is that it's not possible to build your own Simhub dashboard to project into the LCD screen (although you can customise it as done in the Pit House, which is good enough really) and that Moza insists on mixing too many different colours on the front of the design. Yellow, orange, red, green, blue. I know that race cars often look like this in terms of their custom-built steering wheels to avoid the driver pressing the wrong button during races, but still... I would have liked to see a more stylish approach to the colour scheme here.

With the Moza Hub, you can use this amazing steering wheel on any steering wheel base you want.

The Moza Racing FSR2 costs a pretty penny. $650 for a Formula wheel is no small amount of money, and for those who build sim-rigs on a tight budget, this is not something I intend to recommend. For those who want the best, however, there is no doubt that Moza Racing with this successor competes with competition offering products three-times as expensive, for example, from Simucube, Asetek, Cube Controls, Sim Lab, and GSI.