Moza MHG + AB6 FFB

When I got my hands on Moza's latest flight stick, I knew I was going to be testing a premium gadget. Their latest base, the AB6 FFB, and their flight stick, the MHG, are the variants I have put through their paces for this review. I can happily inform you right now that this is a great combination package. The flight stick feels incredibly good in your hand, and both vibrations and resistance change depending on the context in flight games in a highly credible way. I was also impressed by how good landings feel and it also increases the ability to control aeroplanes and other vehicles better.

When I unpacked the gadgets, they weighed a little over seven kilos. The base is made of metal and comes with sturdy screws and equipment so you can attach it to your table. It's handy that the base box sits stably and doesn't take up space next to your keyboard and other equipment. To ensure a good test of the gadgets, I tried out several different games, where I used the flight stick in Ace Combat 7, Flight Simulator 2024, IL-2 Sturmovik: Great Battles, DCS World, and Kerbal Space Program.

If you wish to use other sticks, this is possible, and the additional connectors on the base allow you to connect other equipment.

Before I started playing, I installed the Moza Cockpit software, which is a user-friendly programme designed to allow you to easily calibrate, change button settings, synchronise your settings, and improve communication between the base, flight stick, and certain games. This is an efficient process and it's quick to find your way around the menus, locate relevant graphs to facilitate manual calibration, and synchronise your settings with certain games. I think the software is one of the highlights as sometimes the accompanying software can cause more problems than it's worth.

I have found the software very helpful when I want to test other settings and change the sensitivity curves on the X, Y, and Z axis. You can also customise which telemetry to use via Force Feedback settings and what type of feedback it should give you. I haven't experimented much with the expert settings in the programme, however, it's clear that there are significantly more settings than I need for my gaming. I appreciate the options and the number of settings.

The Moza MHG and AB6 FFB do their job well. The flight stick is ergonomic, the buttons are easy to reach, and although the base doesn't have many buttons, they are usually sufficient for gaming. It's easy to add extra equipment such as a keyboard, mouse, pedals, and a throttle with countless buttons. Still, I'm quite happy with the minimalist design style. Both the flight stick and the base are directly inspired by fighter planes and spacecraft, and when you start the base, it calibrates automatically, which makes it easier for those who may not want to do this themselves. You can also see the results and fine-tune them in the software afterwards if you are not satisfied.

Unfortunately, there are some minor issues with the software; the base and stick are recognised as duplicates in Windows 11, which can cause problems in some games. A number of space and flight simulators do not yet have direct support, which means that not all the base's functionalities can be used. This may be feedback that is not quite as complex as in supported titles. It usually works well anyway, but the difference can be noticeable. This is not something that Moza alone can do anything about however, as it's somewhat in the hands of the game developers too. This can be a problem in certain situations, but there are solutions to most of the problems, even if they are not optimal. I did not encounter any major issues when testing popular titles with built-in support.

In all the games I tested, such as Ace Combat 7 and Kerbal Space Program, the joystick feels good. It's precise, easy to use, and does not require much force to maintain direction and rotation. I appreciate the precision you can achieve with very simple and small movements, and this is something that varies greatly depending on the joystick and base available on the market. At the same time, I tested a Thrustmaster SOL-R 1 that I borrowed from a friend, with accompanying base, for £160. Unfortunately, this stick lacks certain settings options and the precision you get from Moza's equipment. It's quite clear that price makes a difference even if the SOL-R 1 is an acceptable option for the price. It cannot be compared to the step up that Moza's MHG and AB6 FFB represent.

What makes the Moza MHG and AB6 FFB so good is the quality of both their design and functionality. This is evident in game after game, and adding to that the fact that the subwoofer is quiet and does not emit any noise. I have also noticed that the motors in the subwoofer do not overheat despite heavy use. Even significantly more expensive equipment than this can have heat problems, and you need to have your own cooling system for these variants. In this case, it works brilliantly without any additional solutions. It's a noticeable difference compared to the competition. You can feel new details in both landings, lift-offs, and even overshoots. When you then try to steer with precision, it works much better than anything else I have tested over the years. Although the price tag for this combination is high, you get quality. Of course, it's also possible to combine other flight sticks with this base if you wish. If you need a more specialised stick for helicopters, for example, there are alternatives.

I think this is good value for money if you are a flight simulator enthusiast and really passionate about the genre. The stick and base cost between £630-£800 together at the time of writing, and if you are reading this, you probably already have an interest in these games and this equipment. I would definitely caution you if you are new to the genre and looking for your first flight stick as this is a lot of money, and you should wait until you know whether you like the genre or not. A Thrustmaster or possibly a Logitech, for less than half the price, should cover your needs if you don't have the budget for this or are new to flight simulators. However, there is no reason to pay more than this unless you really need the best.

It's that little extra that I take away with me after testing this equipment. You pay more and get more precision in movements, less noise, more metal in the construction, better ergonomics, and control over your settings. I found this to be particularly noticeable in DCS World and Flight Simulator 2024. It's also very easy to synchronise your presets via the software directly to certain games and thanks to the excellent feedback when flying, you can feel the details of how the aircraft and other vehicles move and behave in the simulations. I didn't experience this with the other two flight sticks I tested at the same time. The details of how the aircraft feels and steer emerges in a way that is fascinating.

Unfortunately, I have never flown an aeroplane, helicopter, or space rocket, so I cannot draw direct parallels with their real-life counterparts. However, I have tested many different flight sticks and associated bases over the years. Unfortunately, I often experience problems with messy software, overheating issues, or excessive noise, and sometimes the flight sticks are not ergonomic, with sloppy control sticks, strangely placed buttons, or lacking the precision I desire. I think I may have found two new favourites. So if you have the budget for it and are looking for a new flight stick and base, I can highly recommend both Moza's MHG and AB6 FFB.