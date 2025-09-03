Moza has shown off the flagship wheelbase Ultra R25

HQ

Chinese Moza was on site in Cologne (Gamescom 2025) and among all the news they brought there we found the new top wheels R21 and R25. The latter is of course the replacement for their current R21 and will take on the role of the manufacturer's flagship. Judging from our Gamescom impressions, it is just as powerful as, for example, the Fanatec DD2, Simucube Ultra 2 and Asetek Invicta and the FFB was experienced as persistently strong and very detailed. The Ultra R25 will cost €999 and will be released later this fall, as it looks.

From the official pressrelease:

All-new Zero-cogging Flat-wire Motor

The R25 features MOZA's next-generation custom flat-wire motor designed specifically for sim racing. It delivers 25Nm of peak torque and offers 26% higher torque density than similarly sized competitors. With true zero cogging, it ensures ultra-smooth rotation and accurately reproduces every detail—from subtle steering inputs to aggressive cornering forces—capturing the full mechanical feel of real-world driving.

Real-time Torque Sensing

The R25 Ultra Base is equipped with a true torque sensor, delivering a sampling accuracy of 0.1% and a response frequency of up to 2 kHz. This advanced torque sensor captures your steering input with precision, giving you sharper handling, tighter control, and unparalleled detail.

Sustained 25Nm Torque Output

Powered by an industrial-grade motor engineered for durability and thermal efficiency, the R25 delivers a sustained 25Nm of torque without throttling—ideal for professional-grade sim racing and extended endurance sessions.

New Force Feedback Algorithm

The powerful R25 DD base pairs seamlessly with MOZA's advanced New Force Feedback Algorithm, combining cutting-edge hardware and software. This synergy delivers more realistic force feedback and enables precise tuning tailored to every driving style.