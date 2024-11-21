Moza CRP2 Load Cell Pedals

The single best budget choice among all the sim-racing pedals available to pick and choose from remains the Fanatec CSL Elite V2. Approximately £250 for three superb, load cell-based pedals including a pedal plate in high-quality steel, is a mega bargain. But what do I choose if I'm going to jump up a notch in quality and performance? The Heusinkveld Sprint cost around £640 (for three pedals plus a pedal plate) while Simagic demands £432 for a set of P1000 with three pedals and mounting plate to put your heels on. Just below these two models (price-wise) is Moza Racing with their upgraded, second version of the CRP pedals, which including clutch (three pedals plus a plate), goes for around £400, right now at launch. What else is there in the same price segment? Simlab XP1 (for about £412 for three pedals excluding a mounting plate), Asetek Forte at about £395 for three pedals including the plate, or Logitech G Pro Pedals, which costs £350 for three pedals.

Which of all these is the best? Which pedal set is the most affordable? Let me make this very simple and make it as clear and concrete as possible, the sim-racing world's most affordable pedals are still the Fanatec CSL Elite V2. In second place I happily put the Moza Racing CRP2, which for almost £400 offers performance that most competitors value as significantly more expensive. That's where we start with this hardware review. CRP2 is a lot of good things and should without any doubt be described as a great deal in terms of "bang for your buck".

The CRP2 is a further development of the CRP and it is immediately apparent that Moza has not only learnt a lot from their past mistakes but have also taken a healthy look at their nearest rivals to put together a truly brilliant collection of pedals for those who don't want to "settle" for cheaper budget options. These are load cell-based pedals made from aircraft-grade aluminium with a carbon fibre-reinforced base plate and a brake pedal that can withstand up to 200 kg of pressure. This makes them comparable to competing pedal sets that are up to twice as expensive, and the feel of them is very good. Moza includes a small box with different rubber gaskets so that, in addition to the screws on the back of the pedal arms, you can customise the feel and resistance to your liking.

With the upcoming Mbooster Active Pedals (to be released early next year, it seems), these will be some of the absolute best you can find on the market, regardless of price range or manufacturer.

Personally, I like a hard brake pedal but not too hard. 200 kg is insane in my world and I usually end up at around 80 kg when I calibrate my brake pedal and choose the feeling that I think corresponds to how the vehicles I have driven felt. When it comes to the throttle, I prefer a relatively soft and light throttle pedal while my clutch can be a bit heavier, to replicate my old Exedy race clutch in my previous WRX STi, which is still the best clutch I've tried. All these settings and modifications in the three pedals have in my experience been smooth to adjust and also fun, as you, like tuning in a real car, kind of test it yourself and tweak the feeling that can give optimal performance.

The build quality here is also brilliant. I really like how they have provided the possibility of being able to angle the pedal plates themselves depending on the angle you want beneath your feet when driving, and I like the plate that everything is screwed into as it feels well thought out and extremely robust. It's also great that Moza's own software for making various settings and calibrating these pedals (known as Pit House) has become absolutely brilliant after previously being mediocre to say the least, and it's another reason to love these high quality pedals.

Black/gold seems to be Moza's new colour combination and it is super stylish.

Paying £400 for a set containing three great pedals plus a robust and well-thought-out base plate of this kind must be considered a real bargain and depending on what the upcoming servo motors Moza's Mbooster Active Pedals will cost, there is a good chance for Moza to dominate the pedal market in 2025. If you are looking for great pedals today, I advise you to try the CRP2, as they are simply amazing.

