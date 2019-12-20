Moxxi's Heist DLC for Borderlands 3 lands with new trailer

Last month we reported on the reveal of Borderlands 3's first campaign add-on, and now Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC has arrived, along with a launch trailer to get you ready for this new adventure.

It's worth taking an interest in this assault on Handsome Jack's casino, as the new enemies are guarding loot for the taking, some of which may even be Legendary. There's Eridium and cash up for grabs too, but the Hyperion forces will prove a thorn in your side as you try to get the riches.

This is free for Season Pass holders, but can also be bought separately if you just have the base game.

Gearbox released Borderlands 3 earlier this year, and if you have yet to try it out, make sure to check out our review before you dive in.

Have you been waiting for this DLC?

You watching Advertisements