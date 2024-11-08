Movistar KOI makes further changes to its Valorant team

HQ

Movistar KOI is making more and more changes to its Valorant division all as we continue through the offseason. The latest change revolves around the benching of a player and the release of an assistant coach, both of whom are now able to explore free agency and sign elsewhere.

As per the two individuals that are leaving the team, it's both Tobias "ShadoW" Flodström and coach Marcos "aer0z" Ochoa, and since Movistar KOI has a full roster or coaching team, there is actually no need for replacement players, not that this doesn't mean additional players will eventually be added.

Speaking about the roster change, Movistar KOI stated: "Both arrived at a difficult time for the organization and we only have good words for them in recent months.

"We wish you all the best in your future and hope to see you back on the server soon. Thanks for everything".