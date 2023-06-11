Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Moving Out 2

Moving Out 2 trailer reveals Steam demo

We'll be able to play a significant portion of the game later this month.

This summer isn't just filled with exciting game announcements and reveals. We're also treated to a bunch of demos for the games being shown off. One of them will definitely lead to fun and laughter later this month.

SMG Studio, Devm Games and Team 17 have given us a new trailer for Moving Out 2 that will bring back a lot of memories for those of us older than 30, while also telling newcomers what the game is all about. Seems interesting? Then you should know we're getting a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest when it starts on the 19th on June. This will let us try out six levels to get a sample of the different challenges that await when Moving Out 2 launches later this year.

Moving Out 2

