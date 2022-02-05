Moving around in Spartan armour was a challenge for the actors in Halo TV series

HQ

Halo TV series launches on Paramount+ on March 24th, and Season 1 will have 10 episodes. Gamereactor attended a remote press conference, where the producers and a handful of actors talked about the upcoming series.

Bokeem Woodbine plays an ex-Spartan warrior Soren-066. Woodbine describes his character as a space pirate. He was glad that moving around in a Spartan armour was a lot easier for him than the other actors. This is because his character has gone "AWOL" (absent without official leave), so he has modified the armour to suit his personal taste. He didn't reveal, though, how much of the armour is plastic, and whether or not there is metal included.

