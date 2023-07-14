Movies, shows and games stopped as SAG-AFTRA goes on strike

HQ

We've seen many major films and TV shows put on ice because of the writers strike the last few weeks, and things just went from bad to worse for those of us waiting for some of them.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has officially voted to go on strike after not agreeing on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). This is so serious that Cillian Murphy and the other guild members that were attending Oppenheimer's premiere in the United Kingdom left immediately. You can be sure the strike will also lead to some big changes for next week's San Diego Comic-Con, which includes the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 panel.

Because some of you might not know or have forgotten that many actors in the games industry are also SAG-AFTRA members. We got a strong reminder of this during the last strike that lasted from 2016 to 2017. I highly doubt this one will be significantly shorter, as some of the points the parties are arguing about are streaming, the increasing focus on AI and using a persons likeness with CGI. Three things that continue to lead to heated discussions both in the industry and forums around the world.

The good thing about actors and writers striking at the same time, something they haven't done in more than sixty years, is that this definitely will stop an incredible amount of movies, TV shows and games dead in their tracks, which obviously will cost the major companies large amounts of money. Hopefully, this will lead to both SAG-AFTRA and WGA getting what they demand and deserve sooner rather than later.