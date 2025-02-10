Movie theatres could soon allow you to skip the trailers

HQ

Real moviegoers know you can arrive about ten minutes after your film is meant to start, and still catch the opening credits. Adverts alongside trailers for other films pad out the time leading up to your film starting, and yet that could soon change.

A lawmaker in Connecticut, USA, wants cinemas to be more open about when films will actually begin. State Senator Martin Looney wants cinemas to have two start times when listing a film on their site or app: one for when the ads begin, and one for when the film begins.

While this may sound like a good idea on paper, as Vulture points out, it's a bad idea overall for movie theatres. Ads are the financial lifeblood of a movie theatre, as for an advertiser it almost guarantees whoever is sitting in the cinema is going to pay attention to what you're showing them.

Also, there's a social element to ads in a movie theatre. Unless you want to commit the cardinal sin of talking during the movie, the trailers are the only time you really get to chat with whoever you've brought to see Dune: Part Two in IMAX for the fifth time.

What do you think about adverts in movie theatres? A waste of time or a part of the experience?