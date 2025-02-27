Movie theatre company CEO wants movies in cinemas longer

HQ

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC - which is the largest chain of movie theatres in the US - has slammed the current theatrical windows for film releases. During and following the COVID pandemic, we've seen more movies available on digital within months or even weeks of their theatrical releases, which doesn't exactly entice movie viewers to go to the cinema.

As per Deadline, Aron wants to see more movies lasting longer in theatres. "In our view, 17 days or 30 days are too short, [and] this is a conversation that is front and centre, live... We believe everybody would make more money if the windows were longer," he said.

Aron also wants to see more streamers like Netflix hit theatres with their biggest releases before just landing on an app. "A general consensus has emerged in Hollywood — not by all, but by most — that the most successful movies on streaming platforms are those that go to theaters first, and those movies that have a great theatrical release often wind up being the most-watched movies on streaming services," he said.

What do you think? Should movies be in theatres for longer?

