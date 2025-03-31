Movie studios are allegedly cashing in from "AI slop" trailers

HQ

Fake movie trailers are nothing new, but when once you would see an awkward cut between Nick Fury in the Avengers and Godzilla to try and make it look like the two were about to fight, now image-generation technology can make something much more easily.

KH Studio and Screen Culture are two of the biggest names in the fake movie trailer game right now, with Nikhil P. Chaudhari being the man behind the latter channel. He spoke with Deadline about his AI creations, which he claims have made him millions. He also said that he has multiple editors working under him to pump out a dozen videos in a week.

Deadline also reported that rather than strike the channels making these videos, Warner Bros. and Sony are apparently requesting that YouTube send the revenue in their direction. The latest development has seen YouTube suspend monetization on both Screen Culture and KH Studio, due to violating the site's policies.

YouTube has declined to comment on the matter, but the head of KH Studio believes this is unfair, as his content is based more around what ifs, such as a Squid Game season starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I've been running KH Studio full-time for over three years now, putting everything into it. It's tough to see it grouped under 'misleading content' in the demonetization decision, when my goal has always been to explore creative possibilities - not to misrepresent real releases," they said.

What do you think about fake AI trailers and have you ever been fooled by one?

