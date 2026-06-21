Move over Weird Al: Marvel announces crossover with The Muppets

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Recently, we reported on the news that DC was teaming up with Weird Al Yankovic for a special comic book crossover event that saw the iconic parody pop star teaming up with Superman and Batman for a dimension-hopping adventure. Considering the constant jostling for power between DC and Marvel, we probably should have seen this one-up attempt on the horizon.

Marvel has now announced a crossover event with The Muppets Show. In September, The Muppets Take The Marvel Universe will arrive and see the cast of puppets crashing into the world of Marvel for a big 50th anniversary celebration of The Muppet Show where "all-new stories" are promised. We're told that this will be a one-shot event and that there will be a slate of storylines being explored.

Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Pete Woods will see Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Spider-Man, Miss Piggy, Black Panther, Wolverine, Emma Frost, and more all colliding in a tale that revolves around Rowlf the Dog being kidnapped by Mojo in a bid to start a new streaming service.

To add to this, writer Kyle Starks and artist Mike Henderson will combine for an episode at Muppet Labs where Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker clash with Bruce Banner and Hank Pym for an experiment with Gamma Rays and Pym Particles.

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Furthermore, writer Ashley Allen and artist Paco Medina will see what happens when Clea falls ill and Doctor Strange enlists the help of Swedish Chef to solve the crisis.

Writer MacKenzie Cadenhead and artist David Baldeon will then see what happens when Captain Link Hogthrob, First Mate Piggy, and Dr. Julius Strangepork meets Rocket Raccoon and Groot in space.

And finally, there are also other tales promised from writers Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam F. Goldberg, and artists E.J. Su and Athila Fabbio.

The issue will debut on September 23 and you can see the cover from Nick Bradshaw below.

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