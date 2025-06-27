Move over Rematch, Super Mario Strikers is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

While the summer is traditionally a slower period for football around Europe, as many leagues take a break and instead prioritise international play, this year is a tad different as the Club World Cup is in full swing. This, combined with the recent launch of Sloclap's Rematch has meant that football is king in the sporting world at the moment across the real and virtual world, and the latest development will only enforce that.

Nintendo has revealed that Super Mario Strikers is set to join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's GameCube range as soon as July 3. The original game, which led to a slate of sequels including the recent Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, will be coming to the service, and as Nintendo puts it, offering the following:

"Matches unfold with white-hot speed, intensity, and familiar items, like shells and mushrooms, to give you a boost in crushing your opponent. But the real key to winning is the Super Strike, a powerful shot that can net you two points at once! Jump right in with simple controls, hone your techniques, and hit the pitch with Mario and his friends!"

With the launch almost here, check out the announcement trailer below.