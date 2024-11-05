Move over Moo Deng, Edinburgh Zoo has just introduced the world to Haggis the pygmy hippo

HQ

The world was recently taken aback by an adorable pygmy hippo calf called Moo Deng, which became immensely popular following its Thai zookeepers frequently updating fans with adorable videos about the animal. But as is the case with all viral sensations, Moo Deng has become far less popular these days.

However, Edinburgh Zoo is looking to capitalise on the former stardom of Moo Deng by introducing the world to another pygmy hippo calf. It was born very recently and is known as Haggis, and in the announcement X post, we're told:

"Otto and Gloria have welcomed an ADORABLE pygmy hippo calf! She is doing well, but we'll be keeping the hippo house closed for the time being so that our expert keepers can keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time."

This is an ad:

While Haggis is absolutely adorable, Edinburgh Zoo has used the announcement to remind fans that pygmy hippos are a highly endangered species where only an estimated 2,500 still remain in the wild. Hopefully the stardom of Moo Deng and Haggis will lead to the change that has to occur to ensure the survival of this amazing species of animal.