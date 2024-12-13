Move over Moo Deng, a new baby animal is claiming the hearts of people the world over

HQ

With Moo Deng, Haggis, and now Junjun, it appears that 2024 very well may be the year of cute baby animals. Instead of a baby pygmy hippo, though, Junjun is an 11 month old brown bear cub who has charmed everyone at the Shanghai zoo.

Hand-reared from birth, Junjun has grown accustomed to the life of luxury, playing with an abundance of toys in his enclosure. "Everyone likes such a lively and active bear cub," said his keeper, Yang Junjie to Reuters. "He can play in the exhibition area all day long, attracting everyone's attention."

Junjun is seen by the public once every two days, but his antics have quickly made him a star on social media. His favourite game is apparently playing chase with his keepers, first running after them, then letting them run after him.

