Move over Mario, Sonic, and Kirby, Garfield Kart 2 is looking to steal the limelight in September

For some mad reason, 2025 has quickly become the year of the kart racer. What started originally as a year when we were expecting Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing: Crossworlds to compete for the title, within the space of a few weeks, it was revealed that Kirby Air Riders would be gunning for the throne too, as would a Garfield Kart sequel.

We don't yet know when Kirby Air Riders will be launching (even if it will be by the end of the year), and with Mario Kart World already available and Sonic Racing: Crossworlds planned for late September, you might be wondering when Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift will squeeze in. The lasagne-loving, Monday-hating feline fears neither plumbers, hedgehogs, nor pink menaces, as the kart racing sequel will be debuting near the start of September.

As of September 10, you'll be able to play the game that brings various famous Garfield characters together for kart-racing action, including Odie, Nermal, Jon, Liz, and more. We get to see many of these characters in action, some sporting exciting costumes, and driving themed-cars, all as part of the latest trailer for the game.

Check it out below to see if you should snag a copy of Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift for either PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Switch 2.