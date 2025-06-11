Move over Mario Kart World, Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship launches this autumn

It's a fantastic time to be a fan of kart racers. Not only is Mario Kart World on everyone's mind, but later this year we can look forward to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, another Garfield Kart, and even an additional Paw Patrol alternative too.

Yep, a game known as Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship has been announced, with this set to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on October 31. Unlike some of the former games in the series, this will focus solely on monster truck racing, and it'll feature 12 tracks to master, three arena locations to conquer (Adventure Bay, Mountain, and Foggy Bottom), a bunch of playable characters, and special abilities to use that combine with racing techniques to spice up the gameplay.

Coming from Outright Games, we're told that there will be solo and local cooperative and split-screen play, with gameplay designed for audiences as young as three years old. It features a Monster Truck Transformation system that enables players to turn regular vehicles into monster trucks mid-race, all while performing exciting stunts and tricks.

Speaking more about the game, managing director Stephanie Malham, stated: "With PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship, we wanted to create a special accessible racing experience the whole family can enjoy together. The monster truck transformation feature adds an exciting new dimension to the gameplay that we believe will delight fans. We've worked closely with Nickelodeon to ensure this game captures the fun and adventure that has made PAW Patrol a global phenomenon."

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below.