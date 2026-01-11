Move over Knives Out, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials is looking to be your next Netflix whodunnit obsession

HQ

December 2025 was the month of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, as the acclaimed whodunnit film arrived on Netflix and caught the attention of many fans. Now, following up to this, the streamer has another whodunnit in its arsenal, by looking to adapt one of the works of the famed writer Agatha Christie.

As soon as next week, on January 15, the streaming platform will be expanded with Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, a limited series that spans three episodes and looks to tell the tale of the young aristocrat Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, all as she unravels a peculiar case surrounding the murder of her love interest in her family home.

With Mia McKenna-Bruce in the lead role, this show has a few big names attached, including Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. No doubt, if it proves to be a hit, it will pave the way for more Agatha Christie adaptations starring the "Queen of Crime" on Netflix.

With the premiere edging closer, check out the official synopsis and trailer below.

"When a lavish country house party ends in murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery in this adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel."